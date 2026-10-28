Microsoft has offered voluntary exit packages to around 60,000 employees across participating teams in India, the United States, Britain and Canada, as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Anthropic's IPO filing warns that advanced AI could pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity, citing concerns about increasingly difficult oversight, behaviour resembling blackmail and unauthorised access observed during security evaluations. The two developments expose different sides of the AI revolution: the immediate challenge of changing jobs and the longer-term challenge of keeping powerful systems safe. As AI reshapes the world, the BIG question is whether businesses and governments can manage the consequences before the technology outpaces their ability to respond.