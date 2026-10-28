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Weverse Con festival India sells out in under 20 minutes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 14:51 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 14:51 IST
Weverse Con festival India sells out in under 20 minutes
Weverse Con Festival India has seen all five ticket categories sell out in under 20 minutes during the first phase of its Mastercard-exclusive pre-sale. Scheduled for March 27–28, 2027, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, the two-day festival will mark the event’s first edition outside South Korea. The international line-up includes ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LE SSERAFIM, Hwasa and Eric Nam, alongside Indian artists King, Gini and others.

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