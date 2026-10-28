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US-Iran war: Latest figure 25% above Pentagon's July estimate of $37 billion
US-Iran war: Latest figure 25% above Pentagon's July estimate of $37 billion
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 28, 2026, 12:36 IST
| Updated:
Oct 28, 2026, 12:36 IST
The total cost of the U.S. military conflict with Iran has surpassed $47 billion, marking an increase of more than 25% over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s July estimate of $37.5 billion.
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