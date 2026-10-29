/Silversmith's family has made chalices for popes for 150 years

The Pallarols family of Argentina has handcrafted distinctive papal chalices for generations, continuing a silversmithing tradition spanning more than 150 years. With roots in Barcelona dating back to the 1750s, the family relocated to Argentina in 1804 and has preserved its craft across seven generations. Its work includes a chalice made using metal from munitions associated with the Falklands War, transforming remnants of conflict into a symbol of peace.