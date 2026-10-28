/UAE intel helps Houthis target Saudi troops

Is the United Arab Emirates aiding the Houthis in their fight against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia? Well, according to a probe by U.S. based independent news outlet DROP SITE, the UAE has been providing intelligence and targeting assistance to the Houthi rebels against Saudi-backed fighters within Yemen. The American and Israeli ally in the gulf has been accused of secretly sharing this information with the Houthi rebels. The UAE and Houthis are fierce ideological enemies with geopolitical goals that are in direct opposition to one another. However, this new information has shed light on how the UAE stands to regain a strategic foothold in Yemen in the current conflict.