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Baloch rebels kill over 80 Pak troops, Afghan shells blast Pak border in Munir nightmare

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 23:21 IST
Baloch rebels kill over 80 Pak troops, Afghan shells blast Pak border in Munir nightmare
A Baloch rebel group claimed to have killed over 80 Pakistani military personnel since October 22. On the other hand, Afghanistan opened fire at Pakistan across the border, killing one person.

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