/Israel elections: Majority votes counted, Arab parties at 18 seats so far

Israel’s election race is entering a crucial phase as the counting of votes progresses, with Arab parties securing 18 seats so far, according to the latest figures cited in the report. The results could shape coalition negotiations and influence the balance of power in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. As the vote count continues, attention is focused on the performance of Arab political parties, the prospects of major political blocs and the possible implications for Israel’s next government. Who will gain the numbers needed to form a coalition, and what could the emerging results mean for Israel’s political future?