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History made off an iceberg | She just dived off an iceberg

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 13:36 IST
History made off an iceberg | She just dived off an iceberg
The Canadian cliff diving star teamed up with legendary ice climber Will Gadd to battle swells, freezing conditions and a moving iceberg to pull off the world-first dive.

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