/Trump warns Gulf of new war, Iran threatens devastation

US President Donald Trump warns Gulf nations of the risk of a renewed war with Iran, as Tehran threatens devastating consequences amid rising regional tensions. With fears of another confrontation mounting, the Middle East faces fresh uncertainty over the possibility of military escalation. What is behind Washington’s latest warning? How is Iran responding, and what could another conflict mean for Gulf security, regional stability and global energy supplies? Gravitas brings you the latest developments, key statements and analysis as tensions between the US and Iran remain in focus.