/Pakistan restores overflight rights to two Taiwanese airlines

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 16:06 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 16:06 IST
Pakistan has restored overflight rights to Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA Air, reversing an earlier decision to deny them access to its airspace in support of Beijing’s One-China policy. Documents seen by Bloomberg show Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority granted the airlines permission to fly through Pakistani airspace from October 28 to March 27, marking a shift with potential implications for regional aviation and cross-strait relations.