LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan restores overflight rights to two Taiwanese airlines

Pakistan restores overflight rights to two Taiwanese airlines

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 16:06 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 16:06 IST
Pakistan restores overflight rights to two Taiwanese airlines
Pakistan has restored overflight rights to Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA Air, reversing an earlier decision to deny them access to its airspace in support of Beijing’s One-China policy. Documents seen by Bloomberg show Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority granted the airlines permission to fly through Pakistani airspace from October 28 to March 27, marking a shift with potential implications for regional aviation and cross-strait relations.

Trending Topics

trending videos