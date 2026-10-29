/Afghanistan struggles to cope with mass returns

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 11:51 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 11:51 IST
More than six million afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan in little over three years, following deportation drives by both countries. But for many, returning home has brought a new struggle, finding jobs, affordable housing and enough food to survive. In northern Afghanistan, the influx is also putting pressure on local communities already battling poverty and drought, raising concerns about a deepening humanitarian crisis. Take a look at this next report for more.