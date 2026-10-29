/Former Bangladesh Air Force officer linked to Sheikh Hasina’s evacuation video found dead in Turag River

The mortal remains of former Bangladesh Air Force Flight Lieutenant Tahsif Souri was recovered from the Turag river on Wednesday (Oct 28), a day after he was reported missing. Constable Md Rakib, who was on duty at the river police control room, confirmed the recovery to news outlet The Daily Star.

Lt Souri had come to public attention in connection with a video purportedly showing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country by aircraft on August 5, 2024. He was reportedly the person who recorded the footage. Later in November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced ousted PM Hasina to death. The decision comes after finding her guilty of "crimes against humanity”. The tribunal noted that she ordered killings and also mentioned that she incited violence during the uprising in the country in 2024. Ever since she fled the country on August 5, 2024, the 78-year-old has been living in India.

According to Constable Rakib, a river police team retrieved the body from the Tongi Bandar Ghat area after information was received through the national emergency helpline 999. The mortal remains were later reportedly taken to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for an autopsy, he said.

Police established the officer's identity after examining his mobile phone and wristwatch. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Constable Rakib said it will be known only after the autopsy report is available.