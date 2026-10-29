/Turkish ambassador Ali Murat Ersoy says India and Turkey ‘cannot remain strangers’

Turkey’s ambassador to India has urged the two countries to deepen ties, declaring that they are “too large to be subordinates and far too strategically vital to remain strangers”.

Speaking at a reception marking the 103rd National Day of the Republic of Türkiye, Ali Murat Ersoy said the relationship was now defined by “strategic pragmatism”. He highlighted the resumption of foreign-office consultations in April after a four-year gap, describing it as “a vital turning point towards sustained dialogue”.

“Over the past 12 months, Ankara and New Delhi have focused on building steady, enduring channels of dialogue, step by quiet step,” he said. “This commitment to continued engagement proves that the momentum between our two capitals is anchored in maturity and strategic foresight.”

Mr Ersoy pointed to bilateral trade of between $7.5bn and $10bn a year and called on both sides to build “corridors of shared vision” in climate technology, cinema, and digital and physical connectivity. He also invoked the spirit of Diwali, Dussehra and Karwa Chauth, saying the festivals reminded people of the need to “burn away our inner voices of doubt, ego and discord”.

The event was attended by Alpana Dubey, Joint Secretary (South Europe) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, as chief guest. India had not sent a government representative to the previous year’s national-day reception, a decision widely seen as reflecting irritation over Turkey’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Thursday’s presence of an MEA official marked a return to the usual diplomatic practice.

In her remarks, Ambassador Dubey congratulated Turkey on its National Day and noted that both countries were "civilisational states" and G20 members. She described economic cooperation as “an important pillar” of the relationship, observing that Indian companies were present in Turkey and Turkish firms were benefiting from India’s growth.

“Bilateral trade is fairly diversified, but there is good scope to further strengthen economic engagement, which is presently far below its potential,” she said. She highlighted opportunities for collaboration in global value chains linking Asia and Europe, as well as continued exchanges in education, culture and people-to-people contacts.

Madam Dubey also stressed the need to combat terrorism. “We firmly believe that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations poses a great threat to international peace and security, and India stands strong and determined to convey a message of zero tolerance for terrorism,” she said. She expressed hope that the two governments would continue to advance “win-win” bilateral exchanges.

Relations between New Delhi and Ankara have been strained in recent years, primarily over Turkey’s close ties with Pakistan, including repeated references to the Jammu and Kashmir issue at the United Nations and its support for Islamabad during the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.