/Four dead, several injured after EU peacekeeping helicopter crashes in Bosnia during routine training

A helicopter belonging to the European Union peacekeeping force in Bosnia crashed in the country’s north on Thursday, killing four personnel and injuring 11 others, according to a statement from the force. The Italian CH-47 Chinook crashed during routine training in an area near the town of Brcko. The EU force, known as EUFOR, said the injured personnel were in stable condition and receiving medical treatment. The Klix news portal published photographs of the wreckage, showing the helicopter largely destroyed on a lawn. EUFOR said a thorough and complete investigation was underway and that further information would be released later. It also said that no civilian infrastructure, property, or vehicles were damaged, and there were no injuries to civilians.

Four personnel dead after helicopter crash

A spokesman for Brcko hospital said three of the 15 people aboard the helicopter were killed in the crash, while a fourth person died after being taken to the hospital. "Twelve people were brought to our hospital. Unfortunately, a fourth person died from his injuries in hospital," said the spokesman, Salih Ibrahimbegovic.

The injured personnel were receiving medical treatment, with their condition reported as stable by EUFOR. Several images showed the helicopter wreckage lying on flat, grassy terrain at Gorica, near Brcko. An earlier statement from the force also confirmed that "no civilian infrastructure, property, or vehicles were damaged, and there were no injuries to civilians".

Watch the moment when Italian CH-47 Chinook crashed

EUFOR peacekeeping mission in Bosnia