/Retirement planning made simple: How Kwala Intel AI helps you build a financial roadmap

Retirement may seem like a distant goal for young professionals, but financial planning often needs to begin much earlier. With rising inflation, increasing lifestyle expenses and changing financial priorities, building a retirement corpus has become a major challenge for many salaried individuals. Questions such as how much to save every month, which investment options to consider and how to set realistic financial goals can make the process overwhelming.

Kwala Intel’s AI Financial Advisor aims to simplify these decisions by helping users explore financial questions and investment strategies in their preferred language. From planning long-term savings to exploring the possibility of early retirement, the platform offers AI-powered financial research and guidance. Here is how it could help young earners approach retirement planning.

Retirement at 40? Starting at age 25 using Kwala AI

Imagine you are 25 years old, earn Rs 60,000 a month and want to explore the possibility of retiring by the age of 40. How much should you save, and how could you distribute your investments? According to the example provided by Kwala Intel’s AI Financial Advisor, a 50 per cent savings approach could serve as a starting point for exploring this goal.

Under this illustrative plan, an individual earning Rs 60,000 a month would invest Rs 30,000, or half of their monthly salary. The suggested allocation is as follows:

Rs 12,000 – Nifty Index Fund: For broad market exposure and long-term growth potential.

For broad market exposure and long-term growth potential. Rs 9,000 – Flexi Cap Fund: To explore investments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies.

To explore investments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies. Rs 6,000 – Mid-Cap And Small-Cap Funds: For investors seeking higher long-term growth potential while accepting greater market risk.

For investors seeking higher long-term growth potential while accepting greater market risk. Rs 3,000 – PPF Or Gold: To explore diversification through instruments that may serve different roles in a portfolio.

This allocation provides an example of how a monthly investment budget could be divided across different categories. However, the suitability of these investments depends on an individual's risk tolerance, financial obligations, investment horizon and existing savings.

Retiring at 40 also requires more than deciding how much to invest each month. Inflation, taxes, investment returns, healthcare costs and the amount needed to fund expenses after retirement all influence the final retirement corpus. The proposed allocation should therefore be treated as an illustrative starting point, not a guaranteed route to early retirement.

Why consider Kwala Intel’s AI financial advisor?

For beginner investors, financial terminology and the range of available investment products can make decision-making difficult. Kwala Intel aims to make financial research more accessible through several features.

Analysis in your preferred language: Users can type or speak their questions in Hindi or other supported languages, making it easier to explore investment concepts and financial goals.

Graphical and visual presentations: Charts, including pie charts, and other visual representations can help users understand how a proposed investment allocation is distributed and compare different financial scenarios.

Pros, cons and investment risks: Investment decisions involve both opportunities and risks. The platform aims to provide information about potential benefits and drawbacks, helping users explore their options before making financial decisions.

Also Read: How Kwala Intel helps CA Manish Malhotra analyse stock market data and compare companies

A subscription-based research tool

Kwala Intel advertises unlimited AI stock and retirement research for Rs 1,000 per month. This offers users a subscription-based way to explore financial questions and investment research without relying exclusively on expensive advisory services. Users should check the platform's current pricing, subscription terms and the scope of its services before subscribing.

Create your own financial plan

Whether the goal is to build a retirement corpus, save for children's higher education or understand stock market opportunities, financial planning starts with identifying specific goals and working towards them consistently. An AI-powered financial tool can help users explore scenarios, understand investment concepts and organise their questions. However, AI-generated suggestions should not replace independent verification or personalised advice from a qualified financial professional when needed.

Before investing, consider your emergency fund, outstanding debt, insurance needs, tax situation and ability to withstand market losses. Mutual funds and equity investments are subject to market risks, and returns are not guaranteed. Kwala Intel positions its AI Financial Advisor as a tool for people who want to take a more structured approach to financial planning. For those considering early retirement, the first step is to assess their financial situation, define a realistic target and develop an investment strategy suited to their needs.