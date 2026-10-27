/How Kwala Intel helps CA Manish Malhotra analyse stock market data and compare companies

When investors enter the stock market or consider trading, one of their biggest challenges is finding reliable data to support their decisions. Buying shares by following the crowd or acting on someone else's recommendation can be risky. For Chartered Accountant (CA) Manish Malhotra, analysing data, verifying its authenticity and comparing companies are essential steps towards making informed investment and trading decisions.

Malhotra highlights Kwala Intel as a research tool that allows him to access financial reports, compare company ratios, review historical records and track market indicators. According to him, the platform saves research time and helps him form an independent opinion when advising clients on investments and trading.

How Kwala Intel supports stock research

According to Malhotra, a CA's responsibility goes beyond identifying investment opportunities. When clients seek advice, he needs to verify the available data, compare companies and assess both their past performance and future prospects.

Kwala Intel allows him to access financial reports and compare ratios across companies. This helps him evaluate business performance using data rather than relying solely on market sentiment or the actions of other investors.

The platform also provides information about how long a company has been operating, along with its financial and historical records. Malhotra says having these details readily available saves him several hours of research, allowing him to focus on other aspects of his work.

20 years of historical data and company performance ratios

One feature Malhotra highlights is the availability of historical company records spanning up to 20 years, along with performance ratios.

Historical data allows investors to examine a company's performance over different periods, while financial ratios help them compare businesses and assess their financial position. Reviewing these details can contribute to evaluating a company's track record and considering its future growth prospects.

For Malhotra, having this information available on a single platform makes research more convenient. He views Kwala Intel as a tool that supports his analysis and helps him form an informed opinion before advising investors.

Market depth and PCR for trading analysis

Investment research and trading analysis often require different types of information. While long-term investors may focus on company fundamentals and historical performance, traders may also need to assess market conditions quickly.

Malhotra says Kwala Intel provides access to market depth and the Put-Call Ratio (PCR), which traders use as part of their market analysis.

Market depth shows buy and sell orders at different price levels, while the Put-Call Ratio compares put and call activity or open interest, depending on the measure used. These indicators can help traders assess market conditions and sentiment.

According to Malhotra, quick access to such information is particularly useful when trading decisions need to be made within seconds. Delays in accessing or interpreting relevant data can affect the decision-making process, making timely information an important part of trading analysis.

However, these indicators should be considered alongside other relevant information. They do not guarantee accurate predictions of market movements or profitable trades.

Why data verification is important for investors

Malhotra emphasises that investors should not buy a stock simply because others are buying it. Analysing data and verifying information are important when evaluating an investment opportunity.

For a professional advising clients, this means checking the reliability of available information, comparing companies using financial ratios and examining historical performance. It also involves assessing a company's potential future performance.

Kwala Intel is one of the tools Malhotra uses in this process. Its financial reports, company comparisons and historical database help him bring relevant information together before forming an opinion.

The platform supports the research process but does not replace the need for independent evaluation.

Malhotra also draws a distinction between using a research tool and relying on it entirely to make investment decisions. He says no tool should be treated as an unquestionable source of investment advice. Instead, a platform can provide data, suggestions and an opinion that users must assess using their own judgement.

For investors, this means that even when financial reports, historical records and market indicators are readily available, they remain responsible for evaluating the information and understanding the associated risks.

Kwala Intel can assist with data collection, comparisons and analysis, but the final investment or trading decision should not be based solely on a tool's suggestions.

How to start using Kwala Intel

Investors and traders interested in exploring Kwala Intel can follow three simple steps to access its stock research features.

Visit the website: Go to the official Kwala Intel website at https://kwalaintel.com/in/.

Log in and select a plan: Log in to the platform and choose the unlimited AI stock research plan advertised at Rs 199 per month. Check the website for the latest pricing and subscription terms.

Search for a stock or ask a question: Enter a stock name in the search bar or use the voice or text input options to ask a question and access AI-based analysis.

These features are intended to make stock-related information and research more accessible. However, as Malhotra emphasises, investors should evaluate the information independently rather than treating a tool's output as a final investment recommendation.

The platform advertises an unlimited AI stock research plan priced at Rs 199 per month. Prospective users can visit the website to check the current plan details, features and applicable terms before subscribing.

With financial reports, company ratio comparisons, historical records, market depth and PCR information among the features highlighted by Malhotra, Kwala Intel aims to bring different aspects of market research together in one place.