/Saiyami Kher is set to make her international debut with an Indo-Russian drama

Actor Saiyami Kher is set to mark an exciting new chapter in her career with her international debut in an upcoming Indo-Russian drama directed by Maksim Kuznetsov and produced by Kartina Entertainment, White Night Films and Wish Media. Bringing together creative talent from India and Russia, the film marks a cross-cultural collaboration that explores the universal language of cinema through a compelling, drama-driven narrative.

Shot across Russia and India, the project offered Saiyami an opportunity to step into an entirely new cinematic environment, working with a predominantly foreign crew and experiencing a different filmmaking culture.

The film also marks her first visit to Russia, with the actor describing the experience as both refreshing and creatively enriching.

Speaking about her experience, Saiyami Kher said, “This was a completely different and new experience for me, working with an entirely foreign crew. We shot in Russia, and it was my first time there. Moscow was beautiful, and the overall film experience was incredible. The working atmosphere was very different from what I’m used to, and I really enjoyed being part of this collaboration. I hope this is the first of many more international projects to follow.”

She added, “It’s so much fun to work across borders and language barriers. Working across cultures gives you a different perspective on storytelling and allows you to learn from people who approach cinema in their own unique ways. It was a wonderful opportunity to experience I’m grateful to have been part of it. While it’s still too early to share details about the film, it is a drama with a very strong female lead at its heart.”