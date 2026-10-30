/Israel election results: Final vote tally made public; new Knesset to be sworn in on Nov 10. How did Netanyahu fare?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc has secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, falling short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority, as the Central Elections Committee published the final results of the national election on Friday (Oct 30).

Netanyahu’s Likud emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, followed by Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party with 21. The results leave the pro-Netanyahu bloc short of a majority, while the opposition bloc secured 48 seats and Arab parties won a combined 19.

The newly elected 26th Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10. The results will be formally submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 4, after the completion of checks into possible errors and other enquiries.

Israel Elections 2026: Full seat distribution

According to the final tally reported by The Times of Israel, B’Yachad secured 12 seats, while the Joint List won 11. The Democrats and Ra’am each secured eight seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit won seven seats apiece, while Shas and Religious Zionism secured six each.

Three electoral lists failed to cross Israel’s 3.25 per cent threshold: The Reservists, with 2.7 per cent of the vote; People of Israel, with 1.7 per cent; and Charedi Public, with 0.2 per cent.

Voter turnout stood at 77.9 per cent, with 5,716,665 votes cast.