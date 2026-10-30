/Ilhan Omar's alleged brother and ex-husband calls himself a 'gay man' in academic paper - 'extremely feminine Somali guy'

Ilhan Omar’s ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom the feds claim is her brother, described himself as a "gay man" in an academic paper published earlier this year. This revelation could make things worse for Omar, who is already under the scanner amid allegations that she married him in 2009 to help him obtain legal immigration status.

"As a gay man of the East African diaspora, my fieldwork was never neutral," he states in a paper titled, "Out in the Field: Notes on Researching Queer Violence in Kenya", published in The Open Review Journal in August this year. Elmi is a doctoral researcher at the University of Bristol, and the piece was first cited by the Daily Caller.

According to The New York Post, Elmi came to Minnesota in 2009 to live with Omar and her first husband Ahmed Hirsi. A source told the outlet that one of Hirsi's friends said that Elmi roamed around in "tight female clothing, which is heavily frowned upon in the Somali community." He also described him as an "extremely feminine Somali guy".

Omar's then husband told his friend that he was his wife's "brother" who had come from London. Hirsi further said that Omar married Elmi "to get him papers and that [Hirsi] was only Islamically married to her," according to the source. Omar and Elmi got divorced in 2017, five years after he left Minnesota.

DNA evidence that Omar married her brother

Omar is being investigated for immigration fraud. If it is proven, she could face denaturalisation and deportation. President Donald Trump has often repeated the claim that she married her brother. In 2016, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security also found evidence of the wrongdoing, according to the New York Times. The case could not move forward as the five-year statute of limitations had run out.