/Rakul Preet Singh on playing Surpanakha in Ramayana: 'She is a character with a significant place'

The newly unveiled poster presents Rakul Preet Singh in a striking royal avatar as Surpanakha, the Princess of Janasthan. Dressed in an intricately detailed ensemble, complemented by ornate gold jewellery and an elaborate headpiece, the actor embodies the regal aesthetic of the character, offering audiences their first glimpse of her transformation into the iconic figure from the epic.

Speaking about being part of the epic, Rakul Preet Singh shares, “Being a part of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana and playing Surpanakha is a truly special experience for me. She is a character with a significant place in this epic, and exploring her world has been an incredible journey as an actor. To be part of a story that has been cherished across generations and holds such a special place in our culture is a privilege. I’m excited for audiences to see this portrayal and experience the world that Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra are bringing to life on such a grand scale.”

Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana, plays a significant role in the Ramayana. Her encounter with Lord Rama and Lakshman becomes a pivotal moment in the epic, setting off a series of events that eventually lead to the battle between Rama and Ravana. Her character is an important link in the narrative, connecting the events in the forest to the larger conflict that unfolds.

Bringing one of the world’s most revered epics to the big screen, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.