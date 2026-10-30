/IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer breaks record for most T20I runs by an Indian captain in a year

Shreyas Iyer became India's highest run-scorer in T20Is as captain in a calendar year after achieving the feat during the fourth match against New Zealand on Friday (Oct 30). The right-handed batter needed 13 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma’s record and scored 22 off just 11 balls while batting at No. 4 in India’s 260-run chase. Rohit had scored 656 runs in 29 T20Is as India’s captain in 2022. Iyer has now taken his tally to 666 runs in 25 matches in 2026.

Iyer took over as India’s T20I captain from Suryakumar Yadav on 6 Jun, 2026 and made his captaincy debut against Ireland in Belfast on Jun 26 and has led the team in every match since then.

Under his leadership, India have won the away T20I series against Zimbabwe, the home series against Afghanistan and the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games.

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However, Iyer is still some runs away from the overall record for most T20I runs in a calendar year as captain. Pakistan's Babar Azam tops the list with 939 runs in 29 matches in 2022, followed by Japan's Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, who scored 860 runs in 2024.

Among captains in 2026, England’s Harry Brook is ahead of Iyer, having scored 690 runs in 19 T20I matches this year.

Indian captains with most T20I runs in a calendar year

Player M Innings R Best Score SR 100 50 4s 6s Year Shreyas Iyer 25 25 666 102* 148.99 1 2 56 21 2026 Rohit Sharma 29 29 656 72 134.42 0 3 64 32 2022 Suryakumar Yadav 14 14 484 84* 161.33 0 4 46 24 2026 Virat Kohli 10 10 466 94* 147.93 0 5 29 23 2019

Captains with most T20I runs in a calendar year