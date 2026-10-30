/Rashid Khan makes history, becomes first bowler to claim 200 T20I wickets

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan made history on Thursday (Oct 29) by becoming the first bowler to claim 200 men’s T20I wickets after dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani in the second T20I match against Zimbabwe. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a huge total of 221 runs, powered by Azmatullah Omarzai’s brilliant 116 and Ijaz Ahmadzai’s 52. Brad Evans and Kundai Matigimu claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Rashid is comfortably ahead of the other bowlers on the all-time T20I wicket-takers' list, with England's Adil Rashid second on 171 wickets.

The Afghanistan spinner made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Oct 2015 and became the leading wicket-taker in men’s T20Is in Sep 2025, surpassing New Zealand’s Tim Southee during Afghanistan’s tri-series match against the UAE in Sharjah. Rashid took 3/21 in that game to reach 165 wickets, moving past Southee’s 164.

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Meanwhile, Omarzai and Ahmadzai added another record to their names with a 142-run partnership for the sixth wicket. It is the highest sixth-wicket stand in men’s T20Is, surpassing the previous record of 139 runs set by Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford.

It is also Afghanistan’s highest partnership for any wicket, breaking the previous record of 86 runs between Mohammad Nabi and Ibrahim Zadran.

Zimbabwe started their 222-run chase well, with Brian Bennett and Innocent Kaia putting together 39 runs for the first wicket. However, after Omarzai dismissed Kaia, Zimbabwe lost wickets quickly and slipped to 84/5.

Captain Sikandar Raza and Tafadzwa Tsiga then added 120 runs for the sixth wicket, but their effort was not enough as Zimbabwe fell 19 runs short and lost the match.

Most wickets in T20Is