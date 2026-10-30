/IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians appoint new-look coaching staff including Uthappa and McClenaghan

Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, on Friday (Oct 30), announced a new-look coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, scheduled for December 16 in Goa. MI has undergone a complete change of coaching staff, including replacing head coach Mahela Jayawardene with Kieron Pollard. Among the new support staff, MI has appointed Robin Uthappa as batting coach, T. Dilip as fielding coach, Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach, and Dhawal Kulkarni as bowling development coach.

MI rejig coaching staff with new appointments

Robin Uthappa joins as batting coach - he was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign and was with MI in 2008 as well. "His focus will be on developing the team’s batting capabilities, strengthening tactical decision-making and helping players adapt to the evolving demands of the format," said a statement from MI.

Mitchell McClenaghan, who won four IPL titles with MI in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, is the new bowling coach. Having represented MI from 2015 to 2020, "his continued association with the wider MI ecosystem further strengthens his familiarity with the franchise’s culture and approach to player development," read the franchise statement.

T. Dilip, who has also worked with the Indian team during its 2024 and 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title campaigns, "brings a strong emphasis on athleticism, preparation, consistency and excellence in the field."

Dhawal Kulkarni, who won IPL titles with MI in 2013 and 2020, and is a familiar name in Mumbai domestic cricket, "brings extensive experience, a deep understanding of Indian conditions and a strong connection with Mumbai Indians."