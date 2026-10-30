/IND vs NZ: Arshdeep becomes 1st Indian to reach 150 wickets as Kiwis fly high in Auckland

India pacer Arshdeep Singh has become only the third pacer to take 150 wickets in T20Is. Arshdeep reached the milestone during the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Friday (Oct 30) at Eden Park in Auckland. The left-arm pacer now has 150 wickets to his name in 103 matches at an average of 20.62 and an economy rate of 8.65. In the match, Arshdeep finished with figures of 1/38 as New Zealand piled up 259/7 in 20 overs - their highest T20I score. India, however, already has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Arshdeep reaches 150-wicket milestone

Arshdeep soared high after being picked up by the Punjab Kings in the IPL. He has played for PBKS since 2019, taking 111 wickets in 96 matches. He made his India debut in 2022 and has played 103 matches so far, taking 150 wickets - the most for the country in the format.

In T20Is, Rashid Khan has the most wickets - 200 - becoming the first player to do so. Among pacers, New Zealand's Tim Southee (164) and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (163) are ahead of Arshdeep.

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