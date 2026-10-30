/Why is US Army preparing for mass battlefield burials amid Iran tensions?

On October 20 and 21, soldiers from the US 3rd Corps Sustainment Command and the 20th Engineer Brigade ran Phase II of Operation Dragon Covenant, a test of large-scale temporary burial. Preventive medicine teams, chaplains and mortuary affairs specialists joined them. The practice was not used at scale since the Korean War.

Engineers used D6 bulldozers to dig trenches and then backfill them over mock remains made of skeletal models and sealed water containers. The goal was to keep the remains intact so forensic teams could later recover, identify and return them to families.

Trenches holding 20 remains took an average of one hour and 15 minutes to prepare. In earlier trials with standard backhoes, a single trench of ten remains took about three hours. From that pace, planners estimate that a unit with eight bulldozers and four military excavators, working around the clock, could prepare and close trenches for up to 2,400 remains in 24 hours.

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Religious affairs specialists were built into the workflow as well. Planning factors from the exercise suggest unit ministry teams in a high-casualty fight could reach physical, emotional and spiritual exhaustion within four to six hours. The Army says that points to a need for deliberate rotation plans across brigade and division levels.

The move has drawn reaction from social media sleuths, who are framing this in the backdrop of a looming conflict with Iran. Even though US President Donald Trump has ruled out a ground invasion, Pentagon experts suggest the US can't make valuable gains from aerial strikes. Further, Iran is surrounded by mountains and sea; specific tactical obstacles relate these drills directly to a potential military escalation and ground invasion of Iran, as well as preparation for a high-casualty scenario.