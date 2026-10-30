/Trump says Iran war will end ‘one way or another’, claims Tehran started it in 1979

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the Iran war will be wrapped up soon, but did not say how that is going to happen. Speaking at the Kansas City radio station, KCMO, Trump stated the conflict would conclude “one way or another”. He also claimed that the US did not start the war with Iran, but Iran started it in 1979.

"We need a guarantee there’ll never be a nuclear weapon," Trump told Kansas City radio station KCMO ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Trump said that if Iran had a nuclear weapon, he would be addressing them as "sir", “they're very evil”.

"I didn’t start the war with Iran; they started the war with us," he said, adding, “They’ve been absolutely horrible to the world; they killed many Americans.”

Trump claimed that he inherited the worst inflation from the Biden administration and had lowered it. He claimed that gasoline and diesel prices will also go down as soon as the war will be over, and then claimed that fuel prices were lower anyway then Obama and Biden administration.