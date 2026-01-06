/Rubio warns of 'moment of choosing' at G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting as Russian FM Lavrov's presence forces cancellation of 'family photo'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday urged G20 counterparts, including Russia's Sergei Lavrov, to work together to address geopolitical crises, warning that the world is at a decisive moment as conflicts in Ukraine and Iran deepen divisions among member countries. A traditional group photograph scheduled for Friday morning was cancelled shortly before the two-day meeting began after some European officials objected to appearing alongside Lavrov.

European leaders have also refused to participate in photographs with Russian delegations at previous G20 meetings this year, as fighting continues following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. A US official said the photograph was cancelled because of the controversy and to prevent a ceremonial photo opportunity from becoming a diplomatic distraction. The foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, is taking place just days before the US midterm elections. It also comes as global energy prices have surged following the US war on Iran.

The gathering will set the stage for a December G20 leaders' summit in Miami at President Donald Trump's Doral resort. However, despite Washington's efforts to prioritise economic growth, trade imbalances and supply chain challenges, including energy and critical minerals, major breakthroughs are not expected. A diplomatic source said the meeting would likely end with a chair summary drafted by the United States rather than a final declaration.

Addressing the opening plenary on Friday, Rubio said the world was facing a critical ‘moment of choosing’ as it dealt with interconnected economic and geopolitical crises. He called on the Group of 20 economies, which include China, India, Russia, Japan, Germany and France, to cooperate in tackling threats to global energy and food supply chains, as well as protecting freedom of navigation.

'No normality' with Russia

Russia has remained isolated by most Western countries since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while Lavrov continues to face international sanctions. Ahead of the Atlanta meeting, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told German media that there is no normality with Russia. "We have to exchange our differences of opinion here at the table," he said. "But we must not send out any misleading visual signals," he added, referring to European objections to appearing in a photograph with Lavrov.

"Today, in this forum, I will once again call on Russia to finally accept Ukraine's offer of a ceasefire, starting in the Black Sea," Wadephul said. Rubio's meeting with Lavrov is expected to attract considerable attention as Washington continues diplomatic efforts over Ukraine while seeking Moscow's cooperation in bringing down fuel prices, a major campaign issue ahead of the US midterm elections. Lavrov's visit to the United States comes ahead of fresh negotiations between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington scheduled for November.

However, analysts said his presence was not unexpected, given that Washington has welcomed Russian officials to G20 events this year while excluding member country South Africa. Trump has also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Miami for the December summit. He has eased some sanctions on Moscow while promoting a deal allowing Russia to sell diesel as rising prices put pressure on American consumers.

Threat of further escalation

Freedom of navigation is another major issue on Washington's agenda. A US State Department official highlighted the need for a shared resolve to confront urgent crises and keep critical sea lanes open to commerce without threats or tolls. Global energy prices have surged since US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February prompted Tehran to block the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a vital route for the global transportation of oil, gas and fertilisers.