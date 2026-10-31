/'Shut up, shut up. Dope. Shut up. Loser': Trump lashes out while getting heckled again | WATCH

President Donald Trump urged Florida Republicans to maintain their momentum and avoid becoming overconfident ahead of Tuesday’s elections, telling supporters to approach the race as though they were trailing. “You got to vote. Bad things happen when you get too confident, right? So let’s pretend they’re one point down,” Trump told a rally crowd in Daytona Beach.

Although Republicans are performing well, Trump stressed the importance of turning out to vote. He made the remarks while referring to GOP Sen. Ashley Moody and GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running for governor. “It sounds a little negative, because they’re doing actually very well, but you have to go and vote,” he said.

Trump also expressed confidence in Moody’s Senate race, urging voters to support her. “The ‘Free state of Florida’ is not going to send a communist to the Senate. You must elect Ashley Moody, who’s fantastic. I think you’re gonna be fine, but you got to go and vote,” Trump added.

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During the rally, Trump played two videos aimed at energizing his supporters. One highlighted controversial comments made by some Democratic candidates, while the other combined news clips concerning illegal immigration. Trump also warned about the potential consequences of Democrats regaining the opportunity to reopen the borders. “We’re not going back,” Trump said. “That was no good, foreboding place. If Democrats ever get the chance to open the borders again, our nation will never be able to recover.”