/BJP to stage protest over anti-Sikh riots on November 1, same day as INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a protest march in Delhi’s Hari Nagar area on Sunday over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, criticising the Congress for choosing November 1 for its ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi BJP president and Union minister Harsh Malhotra said the Sikh community wanted the Congress to apologise for the violence before attempting to “relaunch” Rahul Gandhi.

The march will take place in West Delhi, a Sikh-dominated area, and will be joined by several Sikh organisations. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lead the protest, the party said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the Congress has chosen November 1 to relaunch its failed leader, hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community affected by anti-Sikh riots of 1984,” Malhotra said.

Malhotra said the period between October 31 and November 3, 1984, remains a painful chapter in India’s history, particularly for the Sikh community.

“From the evening of October 31, 1984, until November 3, 1984, Congress workers massacred thousands of innocent Sikhs, looted their homes and shops, and set them ablaze,” he alleged.

The BJP has questioned the Congress over holding its rally on November 1, the anniversary of the anti-Sikh violence that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

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INDIA bloc prepares for November 1 rally

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold its ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally at Ramlila Maidan from around 11 am on November 1. The protest is aimed at demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and seeking the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Preparations for the rally were underway on Friday. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas claimed that 10 lakh people would travel to Delhi for the event and alleged that authorities were trying to stop participants from reaching the national capital.