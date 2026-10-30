/US Midterms 2026 IST guide: What time do polls close and when to watch live in India?

In just three days, starting with Election Day on November 3, America and the world will know whether the 'midterm curse' strikes US President Donald Trump's Republican Party or whether they escape unscathed, retaining control of Congress. For viewers in India, the biggest challenge on US election night will be the time difference. When Americans head to vote, and the first results start emerging, Indians will be fast asleep.

The first US polling stations are scheduled to close at 6 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 3. That translates to 4:30 am on Wednesday, November 4, in India. The final scheduled closures, in parts of Alaska, will come at 1 am Eastern Time, or 11:30 am IST.

That gives Indian viewers an election-night window stretching from the early hours of Wednesday morning into late morning. But the results will not arrive all at once. Polls close in waves across the country, and the order in which states shut their polling stations will offer the first indication of how the races are shaping up.

When will polls close? Full schedule in Indian time

The first polling stations to close will be in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6:00 pm EST on November 3 (4:30 am IST on November 4). The next major wave will begin an hour later, at 5:30 am IST, when polls close in Georgia and several other states.

Here is the schedule for every major poll-closing window, converted into Indian Standard Time:

4:30 am IST (6 pm ET, November 3)

Parts of Indiana and Kentucky in the Eastern Time Zone will be the first to close their polls.

5:30 am IST (7 pm ET)

Polls will close in Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Vermont, as well as the Eastern Time Zone portions of Florida, Indiana and Kentucky. This is an important first window for viewers tracking the Georgia Senate and governor races, as well as the Florida governor contest.

6 am IST (7:30 pm ET)

North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia will close their polls. The Senate contests in North Carolina and Ohio will be among the races to watch, alongside the Ohio governor election.

6:30 am IST (8 pm ET)

This is one of the biggest poll-closing waves of the night. Polls will close in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Tennessee. The Central Time Zone portions of Florida, Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas will also close.

The Maine Senate race, Michigan Senate and governor contests, and Texas Senate and governor races will enter the reporting window. Pennsylvania, a key state in the battle for the House, will also begin reporting.

7 am IST (8:30 pm ET)

Polls will close in Arkansas.

7:30 am IST (9 pm ET)

Another major group of states will close, including Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Wisconsin. The Mountain Time Zone portions of Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas will also close.

Viewers should keep an eye on the Arizona governor race, the Iowa Senate and governor contests, the Minnesota and Nebraska Senate races, and the Wisconsin governor election.

8:30 am IST (10 pm ET)

Polls will close in Montana, Nevada and Utah, along with the Mountain Time Zone portions of Idaho and Oregon. Nevada's governor race and Oregon's governor contest will enter the reporting window.

9:30 am IST (11 pm ET)

California and Washington will close their polls, along with the Pacific Time Zone portions of Idaho and Oregon. This is the last major wave of closures in the contiguous United States.

10:30 am IST (midnight ET, November 4)

Polls will close in Hawaii and the Alaska Time Zone portion of Alaska.

11:30 am IST (1 am ET, November 4)

The final scheduled poll closure will come in the Hawaii-Aleutian Time Zone portion of Alaska.

Which races should Indian viewers watch?

The biggest question on election night will be which party controls the two chambers of Congress: the House of Representatives and the Senate. They are separate contests, and the results need not point in the same direction.

The Senate races in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Maine, Michigan, Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Alaska will be among the contests to follow as the night progresses. Several governorships are also up for grabs, including in Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada.

The House race is more complicated. All 435 voting seats are up for election, and control of the chamber will depend on the outcome of dozens of competitive district contests across the country. The large 6:30 am IST and 7:30 am IST windows will be particularly important for tracking the House map.

Why the 'midterm curse' matters for Trump

Midterm elections are held halfway through a US president's four-year term. Historically, the president's party has often lost seats in Congress during these elections, making the results an important test of the administration's standing and its ability to govern.

For Trump, the outcome will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress and how much room his administration has to push its legislative agenda. If Democrats gain control of either chamber, they could exercise greater oversight of the administration, influence spending and legislation, and shape congressional investigations.

The House has 435 voting members, and 218 seats are required for a majority. In the Senate, 100 seats are divided into three election classes. In 2026, 34 regular Senate seats are up for election, alongside a special election in Ohio. A party generally needs 51 seats for a majority, although the vice-president can break a 50-50 tie.

Polls closing does not mean results are final

One of the most important things to remember while following US election coverage from India is that a poll closing time is not a result declaration. It simply means voting has ended at the scheduled time and election officials can proceed with counting and reporting.

Early leads, while insightful at times, can be misleading. Some states count or report mail-in ballots at different stages from in-person votes. As a result, the first batches of votes may not reflect the final statewide picture. A candidate who leads early could lose that advantage as more ballots are counted.

Viewers must also distinguish between a media projection and an official result. News organisations may call a race when their analysis indicates that the remaining uncounted votes are not enough to change the outcome. That is not the same as the state formally certifying the result.

Close contests can take hours or even days to resolve. Recounts, outstanding mail ballots and narrow margins can delay a definitive outcome. Therefore, a state showing a candidate ahead is not necessarily a state that has been called.

When should viewers in India tune in?

For those following the election live, the first alarm would need to be set for 4:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4, when the first polls close in parts of Indiana and Kentucky.

The most consequential early window will begin around 5:30 am IST and continue through 7:30 am IST, as large groups of states close their polls and key Senate, governor and House races begin reporting. By 9:30 am IST, polls will have closed across the contiguous United States. Alaska will bring the scheduled closures to an end at 11:30 am IST.