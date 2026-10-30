/Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes shelter alongside Kyiv residents amid air raid threat

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for portraying Jaime Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, found himself experiencing a very different kind of uncertainty in Ukraine. The actor spent a night in a Kyiv metro station alongside local residents as the city faced the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks. Sharing glimpses of his experience, he drew attention to the difficult circumstances Ukrainian civilians continue to face amid the ongoing war.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reflects on what Ukrainian civilians face

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shared a storyin which the actor acknowledged that his experience was limited to a single night, while thousands of Ukrainians have to take similar precautions as a regular part of their lives. "I get to do it one night and tell the tale, but there are thousands of Ukrainians; it's a necessity to be safe during the shelling. We need to keep helping the civilians and uphold the rules we all agree on," he wrote.

Coster-Waldau also shared a screenshot of Kyiv's air raid alerts, which were reportedly at red levels for three consecutive days, from October 27 to 29. His overnight stay brought attention to the uncertainty faced by residents who have to move to underground shelters when the threat of an attack arises.

Coster-Waldau's visit is connected to his work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP, a role he has held since 2016. During the visit, he spoke about the importance of keeping international attention on Ukraine and its humanitarian needs.

In a video message, the actor said his aim was to raise awareness and ensure that people did not forget the country. He also stressed the need for assistance from the international community as the colder months approach. "They're doing amazing, but they need help from the international community, especially now that we're getting closer to winter," he said.

All about Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Born in 1970, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gained initial recognition in Denmark with the 1994 thriller film Nightwatch (Nattevagten). Later, he entered U.S. cinema in Ridley Scott's war drama Black Hawk Down (2001) as Gary Gordon.

Coster-Waldau rose to global fame after playing Jaime Lannister in HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019. His performance earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2019.