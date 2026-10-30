/BLACKPINK's Jisoo releases solo track Addicted; Fans praise her vocal range and new musical side

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is giving fans another glimpse of her evolving musical identity with her latest solo release, Addicted. The singer unveiled the track on October 30 as the second pre-release single from her upcoming first full-length album. While the song has introduced listeners to a different musical mood, fans have been particularly drawn to her vocal delivery, with many highlighting her range, smooth transitions and lower register.

Jisoo showcases a different side with Addicted

Released across music streaming platforms, Addicted explores the sweet yet intense emotions of being drawn towards someone. The song presents a shift in mood from Jisoo's previous pre-release track, Click, which arrived last month.

The new release also gives listeners an opportunity to hear Jisoo explore different vocal textures. Her transitions and lower notes have become a talking point among fans, who have welcomed the change in her musical approach.

Fans react to Jisoo's vocals in Addicted

Soon after the release, listeners began sharing their reactions to the song on social media. Several fans drew attention to Jisoo's vocal range and the way she moves between different registers. One user wrote, "Jisoo, I'm gagged; I'm still overwhelmed. I just love how Addicted highlighted her impressive vocal range and transitions. been waiting ages for her to rap and flex her lower register oh now I don't know how to function. Bye, I still need to recover from this."

Another user wrote, “The fragmented effect between Jisoo and her dance moves with the curtains, combined with the repeating Addicted part, are sensational.”

"Blinks, I can't believe it, Jisoo rapped in her new song and she did it so well. And it's just that she always had so much potential", wrote the third user.