South Korean group BLACKPINK's member Jisoo is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The k-pop idol scripted history, bagging the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries). With this, Jisoo becomes the first Asian artist to receive this honour.

Jisoo expresses gratitude post receiving the award

Canneseries took to Instagram handle to share a clip of the idol expressing her happiness. After receiving the honour at Canneseries, Jisoo thanked everyone. She stated, "Hello, this is Jisoo. I've been trying to show different sides of myself through various projects. So, it truly means a lot to receive such a wonderful award and your support."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further said, "I've had the chance to learn many new things and received so much help from so many people on so many projects. Every step of that journey has given me the strength to keep moving forward. I would like to sincerely thank Canneseries and Madame Figaro for this meaningful award. And to my fans who always support and love me as well as fellow BLACKPINK members who are always by my side, thank you, and I love you."

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "We are so proud of you Jisoo. We will always support you." Another user wrote, "I am so proud of her. I hope Jisoo keeps on shining." "The most perfect and beautiful shining woman in the world", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK's oldest member made a historic appearance on the pink carpet to receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award.

Also Read: BLACKPINK drops Ready to Jump clip teasing new music ahead of Deadline world tour

All about Canneseries 2026

The Cannes International Series Festival was celebrated this year and was the 9th edition, which began on April 23 and will end on April 28 in Cannes, France.