/ 'What they usually': BLACKPINK's GO song sparks mixed reaction from netizens



After feeling like almost a decade, the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK finally dropped their most-anticipated track, GO, much to the excitement of the fans. With the music video, fans also got to see them as a group after 3 years. Let's delve into what netizens have to say about their latest track.

Netizens' reaction to BLACKPINK's latest song GO

BLACKPINK unveiled their third mini album, DEADLINE. Their agency, YG Entertainment, stated, ‘True to its title, the album will be filled with the very best, irretrievable moments and the present of BLACKPINK, shining brighter than ever at this very moment.’ However, many were very confused with the song and felt it was too bland. One user wrote, “Go is genuinely the most different-sounding song we've had from BLACKPINK in their 10-year career.”

Another user wrote, "While it is differnt from what they usually make it's still bland. IDK."

"This song is so good. I just wish the chorus wasn't empty", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "Honestly that chorus ruined that song. MV is messy. My ranking. Jump-number 1, then Go."

All about BLACKPINK album DEADLINE

DEADLINE is the third extended play of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. It was released today by their agency YG Entertainment. The album consists of five tracks, including Jump, Go, Me and My, Champion, and Fxxxboy. This album marks the group's first project since their second studio album, Born Pink, in 2022, and their first to be distributed by The Orchard instead of Interscope Records.

To celebrate the release of DEADLINE, Blackpink launched a collaborative project with the National Museum of Korea in partnership with Spotify, marking the first time a K-pop act has participated in a large-scale collaboration with the museum. The museum's exterior and outdoor plaza will be illuminated in pink lighting every night during the event period from February 27 to March 8, while inside a listening zone for the EP will be set up at the museum's "Path to History" section.