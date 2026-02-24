Google Preferred
BLACKPINK unveils teaser of track GO ahead of group's third mini album DEADLINE; netizens react

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 19:25 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 19:27 IST
BLACKPINK's upcoming title track GO Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Agency YG Entertainment dropped the teaser of the track GO, featuring BLACKPINK. This comes ahead of the girl group's third mini album, DEADLINE. 

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK recently completed their world tour and are prepping for their third mini album, DEADLINE. While fans are awaiting the release of the highly anticipated album, their agency, YG Entertainment, served a major treat to the BLINKS by dropping a teaser for the upcoming music video titled 'GO'.

YG Entertainment unveiled GO teaser; netizens' reaction

Taking to social media handles, YG Entertainment posted the BLACKPINK GO teaser. Along with the clip, the caption of the Instagram handle read, "BLACKPINK GO MV TEASER – 2026.02.27 – 12 AM (EST)/2 PM (KST).

Excited netizens flooded the comment section and one user wrote, "BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION." Another user wrote, "BLACKPINK IS BACK! CAN'T WAIT." “This what we waited for 4 years for; well, we deserved more than 5 songs, but still BP slayssss,” wrote the third user.

All about upcoming album DEADLINE

BLACKPINK is all set to be back with their third mini-album titled DEADLINE. On January 14, YG Entertainment announced the news on the group’s social media accounts, unveiling a high-speed title reveal with flashing pink beams against a black backdrop.

DEADLINE will mark BLACKPINK's first release as a group in over three years after Born Pink, which dropped in 2022 and produced hits like Pink Venom and Shut Down. The third mini-album is scheduled to release on February 27 at 1 pm KST.

Last year, their song Jump had earned gold certification by surpassing 500,000 (December 11, 2025). Reportedly, the certification accounts for physical sales, paid digital downloads and audio/video streaming metrics in the US. Moreover, the hit track was released without a physical album and achieved the 75 million streams required for 500,000 units through streaming alone.

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, Jump had also acquired platinum certification from Music Canada and SNEP in France for 30 million streams. It also earned gold certifications in Australia, Belgium, New Zealand and the Netherlands, establishing the dominance the group has across music markets in North America and Europe.

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas.

