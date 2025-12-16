Ateez is a South Korean boy band consisting of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The group had its first debut in 2018. Since then, they have gained massive international recognition for their powerful live performances. The band secured a position in the list because of their 'INYOURFANTASY' tour, which is the most successful to date.