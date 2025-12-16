K-pop culture gradually captivated a large global audience while building a devoted fan base. From BTS to BLACKPINK, these groups have successfully captured the hearts of millions and become the highest-grossing K-Pop tours worldwide this year. Take a look.
Several K-pop bands have left a lasting impression on the minds and souls of their fans, becoming the highest-grossing tours worldwide. From BTS to Asper, many of these have set new global standards while portraying impeccable personas, sensational singing, and highly creative tours that feel beyond imagination. Check the list of the top-grossing K-pop tours of this year.
A renowned South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, G-Dragon, made it to the list. His recent 2025 ‘Übermensch’ World Tour has been claimed as the highest-grossing, breaking all the records as the first K-pop solo singer to sell out Japan's Tokyo Dome. G-Dragon made an impactful remark, earning a massive achievement in the music industry.
The most popular, BTS, again secured its spot in the list of highest-grossing K-pop tours this year. It is a boy band formed in the year 2010. Since then, they have never lost their spark and have consistently made a remarkable touch, overcoming the language barrier. The group includes 7 members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.
Since 2017, a South Korean girl group, TWICE, formed by JYP Entertainment, has garnered much popularity across the world. The group includes nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE's Oceania run has officially broken the record for the best-selling K-pop tour in the region, making its position in the list.
Aespa is a South Korean girl group of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. In K-pop culture, the group has made its reputation by bringing a metaverse concept and hyperpop music. This year, Aespa made it to the list after achieving massive success on their "SYNK: aeXIS LINE" tour, capturing the hearts of their fans and audience.
BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group of four girls, including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. BLACKPINK's 2025 'Deadline World Tour' is slated to be the highest-grossing due to their immense global fan base, which is also known as Blink, and their unmatched power-packed performance.
The group made in 2019, Tomorrow X Together, commonly known as TXT, is a South Korean boy group that consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. In 2025, the group held their massive fourth world tour, 'ACT: TOMORROW,' which got a massive population across the world and hence, became the highest-grossing tour.
Ateez is a South Korean boy band consisting of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The group had its first debut in 2018. Since then, they have gained massive international recognition for their powerful live performances. The band secured a position in the list because of their 'INYOURFANTASY' tour, which is the most successful to date.
A South Korean boy band named SEVENTEEN, formed in 2015, consists of thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. In 2025, they had the highest-grossing K-pop tour, the Right Here World Tour.