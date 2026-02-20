/Boyfriend On Demand: Star-studded cast including Lee Jae Wook and Jay Park sparks frenzy in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo–Seo In Guk's show

Boyfriend On Demand, featuring BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Seo In Guk in lead roles, is one of the much-anticipated South Korean dramas fans are looking forward to. The star-studded cast, plotline and Jisoo cast alongside the star-studded cast, including Lee Jae Woon and Jay Park, have left everyone excited and curious about the plot.
Netizens' reaction to Boyfriend On Demand trailer
Soon after the trailer was shared by the streaming platform Netflix, fans flooded the comment section with excitement, seeing all the renowned cast in one single show. One user wrote, “Netflix dropping Boyfriend On Demand trailer! Jisoo and Seo In Guk in a virtual dating romance. Looks super cute and swoony. March 6 can't come soon enough!”
Another user wrote, “When even the most guarded person starts believing in sparks again, you know the story is going to hit different. Jisoo X Seo In Guk magic incoming.”
“That premise has my attention. The dynamic between Jisoo and Seo In Guk in Boyfriend On Demand could turn a clever tech twist into a mighty tender tale. I am looking forward to seeing how their connection unfolds come March 6,” wrote the third user.
Boyfriend On Demand: Cast, release date and more
Boyfriend On Demand is written by Namgung Do Young and directed by Kim Jung Sik. It follows the story of a burnt-out webtoon producer whose reality gets blurred when she subscribes to a virtual dating service.
Apart from Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the show will see several special appearances – Seo Kang Joon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Hyuk Wook, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Sang Yi and Ong Seong Wu. Kim Ah Young, Park Hae Rin, Ha Young and Han Ga Eul will also be part of the supporting cast of the show. The series is scheduled to premiere on March 6, 2026, on Netflix.