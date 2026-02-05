/Boyfriend on Demand: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In Guk's k-drama release date out

Boyfriend on Demand, starring BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Seo In Guk, is one of the most anticipated South Korean dramas. Netizens are eagerly waiting to watch the duo on small screens and curious what the plotline will be. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers announced the release date of the web series.

When will Boyfriend on Demand be released?

The OTT platform Netflix Korea page took to Instagram to share the release date of the upcoming series. Along with the poster of Jisoo, the caption read, "Romance realisation romantic comedy <Monthly Boyfriend>, released on March 6. Only on Netflix. #BoyfriendOnDemand."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Excited fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Words can't describe how excited I am for this.” "Oh, Jisoo's mother." Another user wrote, "This is the sign for me to renew my subscription to my Netflix account." “Boyfriend on demand universe is giving us so many Jisoo roles in one drama,” wrote the third user.

What do we know about the upcoming show Boyfriend on Demand?

Boyfriend on Demand is written and directed by Kim Jung-sik. Apart from Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the show will also feature Gong Min Jeung and Kim Ah Young. Director Kim Jung-sik, who helmed the Work Later, Drink Now series (2021–2023) and No Gain No Love (2024), took the megaphone.

As per reports, the series will follow the story of Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer who experiences burnout and seeks to find a romance without the complications of real-life relationships. But things take a turn when she discovers a virtual dating app, which allows her to immerse herself in a virtual world where she can meet her ideal matches and interact with virtual boyfriends.

Trending Stories

All about Seo In Guk and Jisoo's rise in acting industry

For the unversed, Seo In Guk made his entry into his showbiz career with singing after winning the talent reality show Superstar K in 2009 and made his acting breakthrough in Reply 1997 in 2012. Since then, he has been part of several shows, including The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, High School King of Savvy, Shopping King Louie, Doom at Your Service, Abyss, Death's Game, Cafe Minamdang and Twelve, among others.