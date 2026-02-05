/Brooklyn Beckham covers up ‘DAD’ tattoo honouring David Beckham amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham is showing no signs of reconciling with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, or other family members. Days after a scathing post against his parents, Brooklyn has seemingly covered the tattoo he got as a tribute to his dad. As reported by The Sun, the eldest son appears to have blurred the ink he dedicated to his father, the football legend.

As a death blow to his dad, who thinks that ''children are allowed to make mistakes,'' Beckham appears to have removed the tattoo. This has been claimed based on photos obtained by The Sun while he was recently out with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham REMOVES tattoo tribute to heartbroken dad David

Days after the Beckham family feud became public, Brooklyn was spotted with his wife, Nicola. However, more than the couple, it was his tattoo that caught attention, as the word “Dad” on his anchor tattoo appeared blurred.

The three letters on his right arm, which were between the anchor design, seemed to have been covered up, as the letters were not clear. The tattoo that was on Brooklyn’s right arm was spotted while he was out in Los Angeles with his wife, Nicole.

The tattoo featured an anchor, seemingly symbolising that “Dad” was the anchor, and

underneath it read, “Love you bust.” Does this change in the tattoo mean that his father is not worthy of the honour?

A source has told to The Sun that Brooklyn had a laser treatment on the writting. “He wanted it gone.”

They added: "There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body."