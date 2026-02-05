/Is Timothée Chalamet really cheating on Kylie Jenner with a French actress? Fans share the ‘real’ video

There is a certain online chatter going on which states that Timothee Chalamet is reportedly cheating on his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, his partner of three years. A viral video sparked speculations of cheating, where Chalamet was seen leaving a Paris hotel with French Romanian actress Ana Maria Bartholomew. Fans have been sharing screenshots of the video, which shows Chalamet looking rather surprised as he notices the waiting paparazzi outside the hotel.

Timothée Chalamet cheating on Kylie?

Timothée Chalamet, who has been busy promoting his Oscar-nominated film Marty Supreme, has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal. The actor was recently spotted in Paris with French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei. The actor was in the city to promote Marty Supreme, and attended the premiere as well as the after-party.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A handle on X shared screenshots of a video which showed Chalamet looking surprised as he spotted cameras outside the hotel he was exiting. Vartolomei was also seen in the photo.

“The pair suddenly realised they were being filmed and seemed to shy away from the cameras, returning to their hotel around 10:30 PM. Later, around 11:30 PM, they reportedly tried to leave quietly together, requesting a large security detail, including tarpaulins to prevent anyone from seeing them get into the same vehicle,” the caption read.

“They then drove around Paris for about an hour to ensure they weren’t being followed but ultimately decided to return to the hotel because too many people were allegedly watching them,” the post further added.

The post went viral instantly on X and sparked speculations and widespread backlash

These photos and claims have now gone viral, sparking widespread backlash and cheating rumours online.

The post was later deleted as fans defended the actor and called out the misleading post.

Many shared the original video and pointed out that the duo were not alone but out with a group of friends, and security was present at all times.

Fans pointed out that the screenshots being circulated were giving a distorted impression of the situation.

Fans also shared footage of Chalamet returning to the hotel alone, challenging the cheating rumours.

Timothee Chalamet professes love for Kylie