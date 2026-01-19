/Timothée Chalamet’s transformation in Marty Supreme signals one of his boldest roles yet; here's why

Timothée Chalamet takes a striking turn in Marty Supreme, undergoing a dramatic physical and emotional transformation to play Marty Mauser, a fiercely driven table tennis prodigy. As revealed in a recent Elle feature, the actor worked closely with the film’s creative team to strip away his familiar on-screen persona and build a character that feels raw, obsessive, and deeply rooted in a different era.

Josh Safdie’s longtime vision for Marty involved “pockmarked skin, acne, and scars” on Chalamet’s preternaturally unblemished complexion “to show a history of Marty living a rough life on the streets of the Lower East Side, and make it authentic,” explains the movie’s makeup designer Kyra Panchenkon“We were really trying to give him a lived-in, raw look and create an unrecognisable Timothée.”

Special effects designer Mike Fontaine created five prosthetics: two acne-scarred cheek pieces and three other ones, covered with nicks and faded scars, applied to the lower part of the face, which Chalamet preferred.

“They disappeared into his skin,” says Panchenko, who worked in tandem with Fontaine to trim his time in the makeup chair down from an hour and a half to 45 minutes. “Everyone thought, ‘Oh, Timmy’s skin looks pretty rough.”

From prosthetic detailing and altered facial features to period-accurate styling, every element of Chalamet’s look was designed to reflect Marty’s relentless mindset. The transformation wasn’t just cosmetic; Chalamet also embraced physical discomfort, including vision-restricting contact lenses, to better embody the tunnel-vision intensity of a competitor who lives only to win.

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme leans heavily into the psychology of high-performance sport, exploring ambition, discipline, and the emotional cost of obsession. With strong early buzz around its immersive storytelling and Chalamet’s committed performance, the film is being hailed as one of the most daring roles of his career.