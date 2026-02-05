/Channing Tatum's 7 best movies of all time- 21 Jump Street to Foxcatcher

Channing Tatum is a popular American actor, dancer, and producer. Known for his work across diverse genres, he has starred in major hits like Step Up, Magic Mike, and 21 Jump Street, among many others.
Channing Matthew Tatum is an American actor and film producer. On February 4, 2026, he was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery for a separated shoulder. Tatum shared several images of his X-rays on social media.
He is one of Hollywood's most popular faces, known for his versatility and performances in a wide range of iconic movies. Here’s a look at seven of his best films available on streaming platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the comedy thriller, Channing Tatum plays Greg Jenko, a slow-witted but charming athletic cop, along with a police officer, Schmidt (Jonah Hill), who, after failing, are reassigned to an undercover unit at a high school to break a synthetic drug ring.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The comedy drama centres on Tatum as Magic Mike, a 30-year-old striptease performer who looks after a 19-year-old Adam, played by Alex Pettyfer. Mike's life becomes frustrated due to the reckless behaviour of the teenager, who creates trouble, affecting him personally and professionally.
Where to watch: Netflix
A 2013 action-thriller features Channing Tatum as John Cale, a US Capitol Police officer who gets rejected from the Secret Service and is tasked to save President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) and his daughter during a paramilitary takeover of the White House. The attack is planned by a traitorous Secret Service agent to trigger a nuclear war.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It is an American biographical sports thriller film, based on the true story of Olympic gold medalist brothers Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) and David Schultz (Mark Ruffalo) and their relationship with multimillionaire heir John du Pont (Steve Carell). John hires Olympic gold medalist Mark to train for the 1988 Olympics, hoping to gain respect and approval from his peers and mother.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jimmy Logan, played by Channing Tatum, is a former employee at a tunnel construction site who sets out to plan a heist with the help of his underground pneumatic tube system and his group of friends.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Channing Tatum plays Alan Finkelstein, the insecure cover model for reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock). The story focuses on Loretta, who gets abducted by an eccentric billionaire and villain, Abigail Fairfax, who is played by Daniel Radcliffe, who wants her to locate a lost treasure. Alan must devise a rescue plan to keep her safe from the evil figure.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 2010 romantic war movie stars Channing Tatum as John Tyree and Amanda Seyfried as Savannah Lynn Curtis. It follows the life of a soldier, Tyree, after he falls in love with a young woman, Curtis. They decide to exchange letters after he gets deployed.