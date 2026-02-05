LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Channing Tatum's 7 best movies of all time- 21 Jump Street to Foxcatcher

Channing Tatum's 7 best movies of all time- 21 Jump Street to Foxcatcher

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 05, 2026, 14:42 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 14:42 IST

Channing Tatum is a popular American actor, dancer, and producer. Known for his work across diverse genres, he has starred in major hits like Step Up, Magic Mike, and 21 Jump Street, among many others. 

Channing Tatum's best movies
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Channing Tatum's best movies

Channing Matthew Tatum is an American actor and film producer. On February 4, 2026, he was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery for a separated shoulder. Tatum shared several images of his X-rays on social media.

He is one of Hollywood's most popular faces, known for his versatility and performances in a wide range of iconic movies. Here’s a look at seven of his best films available on streaming platforms.

21 Jump Street
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

21 Jump Street

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the comedy thriller, Channing Tatum plays Greg Jenko, a slow-witted but charming athletic cop, along with a police officer, Schmidt (Jonah Hill), who, after failing, are reassigned to an undercover unit at a high school to break a synthetic drug ring.

Magic Mike
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Magic Mike

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The comedy drama centres on Tatum as Magic Mike, a 30-year-old striptease performer who looks after a 19-year-old Adam, played by Alex Pettyfer. Mike's life becomes frustrated due to the reckless behaviour of the teenager, who creates trouble, affecting him personally and professionally.

White House Down
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

White House Down

Where to watch: Netflix

A 2013 action-thriller features Channing Tatum as John Cale, a US Capitol Police officer who gets rejected from the Secret Service and is tasked to save President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) and his daughter during a paramilitary takeover of the White House. The attack is planned by a traitorous Secret Service agent to trigger a nuclear war.

Foxcatcher
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Foxcatcher

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It is an American biographical sports thriller film, based on the true story of Olympic gold medalist brothers Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) and David Schultz (Mark Ruffalo) and their relationship with multimillionaire heir John du Pont (Steve Carell). John hires Olympic gold medalist Mark to train for the 1988 Olympics, hoping to gain respect and approval from his peers and mother.

Logan Lucky
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Logan Lucky

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jimmy Logan, played by Channing Tatum, is a former employee at a tunnel construction site who sets out to plan a heist with the help of his underground pneumatic tube system and his group of friends.

The Lost City
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Lost City

Where to watch: Apple TV

Channing Tatum plays Alan Finkelstein, the insecure cover model for reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock). The story focuses on Loretta, who gets abducted by an eccentric billionaire and villain, Abigail Fairfax, who is played by Daniel Radcliffe, who wants her to locate a lost treasure. Alan must devise a rescue plan to keep her safe from the evil figure.

Dear John
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Dear John

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 2010 romantic war movie stars Channing Tatum as John Tyree and Amanda Seyfried as Savannah Lynn Curtis. It follows the life of a soldier, Tyree, after he falls in love with a young woman, Curtis. They decide to exchange letters after he gets deployed.

Trending Photo

Channing Tatum's 7 best movies of all time- 21 Jump Street to Foxcatcher
8

Channing Tatum's 7 best movies of all time- 21 Jump Street to Foxcatcher

How can weather affect a rocket launch?
7

How can weather affect a rocket launch?

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

Head over Heels to All of Us Are Dead: K-dramas featuring actress Cho Yi Hyun
9

Head over Heels to All of Us Are Dead: K-dramas featuring actress Cho Yi Hyun

T20 World Cup Bowling Records: Meet bowlers with most wickets, best bowling, most runs conceded and more
5

T20 World Cup Bowling Records: Meet bowlers with most wickets, best bowling, most runs conceded and more