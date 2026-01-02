/Who is the richest BLACKPINK member? Net worth of Jisoo, Lisa and more

BLACKPINK has made an impression beyond their music. The girl band has earned a global reputation and has successfully topped the charts worldwide. Here's a lowdown on the networth of each of the band members.
BLACKPINK is a globally renowned South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The group includes four talented artists named Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They debuted in 2016 and quickly gained immense love and popularity, with hit songs like Ddu-du Ddu-du, How You Like That, and Kill This Love. They have broken numerous records on music charts and made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at major international festivals, leading to massive global sales. So, which BLACKPINK member is the richest of them all? What's their net worth? Here are the details
(The data has been taken from Parade.)
Lalisa Manobal, widely known as Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter, and actress. She gained fame after joining the South Korean girl group Blackpink. Lisa's estimated net worth is $40 million. Her solo debut albums, Lalisa and Money, went viral globally and made her the first K-pop solo artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify. Besides her singing talent, Lisa is also a prominent face for many major brands, such as Celine, Bvlgari, MAC, and others. Her role in the newly released "The White Lotus" Season 3 further elevated her game and profile.
Jennie Kim, known by her stage name Jennie, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress. Jennie was the first one to join the group after returning from New Zealand to South Korea, completing her studies in 2010. The pioneering member captivated fans with her solo debut, Solo, in 2018. Continuing her talent, she appeared in the American drama series The Idol in 2023. Additionally, her collaboration with Dua Lipa on Handlebars reached on the Billboard Hot 100, with a 37 ranking. Her incredible talent and dedication have garnered her an approximate net worth of $30 million.
Roseanne Park, known as Rosé, is a New Zealand and South Korean singer and songwriter. She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, and joined the BLACKPINK group in 2016 as a final member. Delivering many hits and loop-driven songs with the group has made her an iconic artist, but her recent album, APT with Bruno Mars, has been a major financial and critical success. The track is still on every youth's lips while making history, reaching no. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Global Spotify and Billboard Global 200 charts. Also winning the Grammy nominations, Rosé has a net worth of $40 million.
Jisoo, aka Kim Ji-soo, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actress. Rising the stairs of fame as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink. She has garnered a net worth of $30 million. Besides achieving immense love and popularity from the global success of Blackpink's tours, albums, and endorsements, Jisoo released a solo debut album, Me, which became a hit and was a major commercial success in her career. Also, holding a global endorsement like Dior and Cartier makes a mark on her financial growth.