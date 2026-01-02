/Who is the richest BLACKPINK member? Net worth of Jisoo, Lisa and more

BLACKPINK is a globally renowned South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The group includes four talented artists named Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They debuted in 2016 and quickly gained immense love and popularity, with hit songs like Ddu-du Ddu-du, How You Like That, and Kill This Love. They have broken numerous records on music charts and made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at major international festivals, leading to massive global sales. So, which BLACKPINK member is the richest of them all? What's their net worth? Here are the details

(The data has been taken from Parade.)