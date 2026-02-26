/Boyfriend in Demand: BLACKPINK Jisoo-Seo In Guk appear together for promotions in Seoul | Watch

Boyfriend in Demand, which will feature BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Seo In Guk in lead roles, is one of the highly anticipated Korean shows. With netizens already eager to watch Jisoo back in acting, the chemistry of the duo has already left everyone asking for more! With the series scheduled to release next month, the team was spotted in Seoul for the promotion of it.

Jisoo and Seo In Guk's appearance sparks fan frenzy

Fans who had been waiting for the promotions are now going gaga over Jisoo's appearance alongside Seo In Guk. The showcase event was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square in central Seoul, ahead of the show's premiere. Later, Jisoo, Seo In Guk and the director of the show, Kim Jung Sik, also posed for photos and answered questions during the media event.

The appearance of the leads led to excitement, and fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Wow, I'm so excited to see Jisoo with Seo In Guk. There is chemistry." Another user wrote, "He is so lucky to hold Jisoo's hand." “The boys who don't dare to stare at Jisoo because of her beauty,” wrote the third user.

All about Boyfriend in Demand

Boyfriend on Demand is written and directed by Kim Jung-sik. Apart from Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the show will also feature Gong Min Jeung and Kim Ah Young. Director Kim Jung-sik, who helmed the Work Later, Drink Now series (2021–2023) and No Gain No Love (2024), took the megaphone.