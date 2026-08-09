/BLACKPINK turns 10: Anniversary celebration takes unexpected turn as Jisoo apologises to BLINKs

BLACKPINK reunited as a four-member group for their 10th anniversary livestream, marking 10 years since their debut. Jisoo acknowledged that fans may have been disappointed by the way the anniversary plans unfolded, apologised on behalf of the group and expressed her love for BLINKs, asking them to understand the members' intentions.

BLACKPINK's livestream: Jisoo apologises to fans

BLACKPINK conducted a live broadcast through the fan community platform Weverse. The members had gathered for the 10th-anniversary commemorative Meet & Greet event. During this event, member Jisoo once again expressed her apologetic feelings toward fans.

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First, the members greeted, “It’s been a while since we’ve done a live broadcast as a group of four.

Today, BLACKPINK turned 10 years old.” Jisoo began, “We originally wanted to see many of you, and we knew this was an important day for our 10th anniversary. However, there seems to have been a communication issue. We sincerely apologise." She continued, “We wanted to spend today happily and joyfully, but I feel sorry for the BLINKs who might feel disappointed. I want to say I’m sorry and that I love you. I hope you understand our hearts.” She then formed a heart with her hands to express her feelings.

Earlier, Jisoo wrote a direct letter to fans, stating, “This anniversary is a day filled with regret. Over the

In the past 10 years, as BLACKPINK and as Jisoo, I’ve experienced many things, but I always wanted to show only the best sides of myself and be someone who brings happiness during tough times. However, seeing BLINKs upset weighs heavily on my heart.”

She added, “Still, I never forget that it’s BLINKs who have made BLACKPINK shine so brightly,” and expressed gratitude: “Thank you for celebrating our 10th anniversary. I’m once again sorry for causing such disappointment. I always want to say thank you and that I love you. Even though you may feel hurt… I hope there’s still a small place in your heart for my sincerity.”

Netizens' reaction to BLACKPINK's recent anniversary celebration and

Fans took to social media platforms to express their views post the livestream of BLACKPINK. One user wrote. "Jisoo really knows how to address important matters like this, truly an eloquent and compassionate queen, a leader material if u ask me."

Another user wrote, “That's unofficial leader of BLACPINK. She's good at addressig stuffs like this.”

"Jisoo genuinely is such a beautiful and kind person you can see how much this has affected her. She truly loves Blackpink and blinks so much and I’ve always felt she’s the most grounded of the group, so she knows how the fans felt the best of any of them", wrote the third user.