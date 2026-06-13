/FIFA World Cup 2026: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Katy Perry and more light up opening ceremonies across Los Angeles and Canada

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies in Canada and Los Angeles took place on June 12, which celebrated the tournament's multi-nation format with star-studded lineups including Nora Fatehi, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Katy Perry and Tyla, among others. In addition, the red carpet also drew significant attention with the attendance of Jaafar Jackson, Paris Hilton and many more.

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles

The opening ceremony in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium (also known as Los Angeles Stadium) saw large-scale visuals with immersive storytelling and a music lineup that set the stage ablaze. Pop icon Katy Perry headlined the event and sang alongside the young singer Tius.

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Other stars who performed at the event are BLACKPINK's Lisa, Future, Anitta, Rema and Tyla. The trio performed this year's official FIFA World Cup track Goals, which is produced by Cirkut. LISA opened the performance wearing a striking white corset and matching shorts. She was joined by dancers celebrating LA-themed cutouts. Anitta and Rema then joined her for a grand finale of the track.

While country duo Dan + Shay performed the Star-Spangled Banner, Purahei Soul sang the national anthem of Paraguay. Additionally, comedian and actor Jason Sudeikis served as FIFA World Cup 2026 ambassador, welcoming fans to the historic event.

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Canada

Canada hosted its historic FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) with a star-studded celebration that highlighted Canada's cultural mosaic through a variety of performances.

The lineup for the event in Canada featured Canadian and international musicians including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, William Prince, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and Nora Fatehi. The show featured indigenous performers, a unique countdown highlighting landscapes from "coast to coast to coast", and a mosaic-inspired reimagining of the FIFA World Cup Trophy.