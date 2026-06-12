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FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry offers a backstage look at her opening ceremony preparations

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 12, 2026, 10:19 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 10:19 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry offers a backstage look at her opening ceremony preparations

Katy Perry's sneak peek into FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations Photograph: (Instagram/Katy Perry)

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Katy Perry recently took fans behind the scenes of her preparations, offering a closer look at the work for the upcoming opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off officially in Mexico City's Banorte Stadium on June 11, with Shakira performing the anthem of this year alongside Burna Boy. Next, Katy Perry will be performing in Los Angeles for the opening ceremony, and the singer has shared a glimpse of her preparations for the event on social media.

Katy Perry gives sneak peek of her prep for FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

Taking to her Instagram post, Katy Perry shared a clip of Katy Perry performing it a young performer.

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named Tius. In the video, Katy gave an explanation: 'The little voice you're listening to right now is Tius. Tius recorded his part on 'Wonder' when he was 5 years old in 2021. "

“I heard his vocal in 2023 and was inspired to write the verses for 'Wonder' and added it to my sixth album. Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to LA from Norway to sing this song with me on Friday at the World Cup,” the text in the clip read.

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Katy wrote in the caption, "Tune in early to Friday’s USA vs Paraguay match to see Tius and I perform 'Wonder' at the Protocol Ceremony @fifaworldcup." Fans excitedly flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, “My favourite song!!” Another user wrote, "WE NEEDED A WONDER MUSIC VIDEO." “Curiosity: The voice in the song Wonder isn't Daisy's — it's actually this little talented one! Katy is truly living up to the song's lyrics,” wrote the third user.

Who is Tius?

Tius, aka Tius Luka, is a younger singer and creator from Norway who gained recognition for his vocal performance on the track 'Wonder'. Tius initially recorded vocals for "Wonder" when he was just 5 years old. Recently, he made headlines by performing the song live on stage at the FIFA World Cup event in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, as a 10-year-old. Aside from his original work, he is also known for covering pop songs, such as ‘Forever Young’ by Alphaville.

About Katy Perry

Katy Perry is a renowned American pop singer and songwriter. She rose to fame in 2008 with the track I Kissed a Girl, which established her status as a pop icon. She delivered several hit tracks, including Roar, Fireworks, Dark Horse and Teenage Dream, among others.

Beyond her music career, she has also been working in TV as a judge on the reality show American Idol from 2018 to 2024. In addition, she has also voiced Smurfette in The Smurfs movies and has been the subject of several documentaries.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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