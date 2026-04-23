/Russell Brand reflected on his controversies, past relationships and Katy Perry dating Justin Trudeau

Russell Brand is once again making headlines for his recent comments. The comedian has made a shocking confession and also responded to his ex-wife Katy Perry's dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also discussed his new book How to Become a Christian in 7 Days and reflected on his life.

Russell Brand on his life and divorce with Katy Perry

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, Russell Brand confessed to having sex with a 16-year old partner when he was 30. He reportedly stated, "I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30, but when I was 30, I was a very different person. I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old." In addition, he said that the age of consent is 16 in the United Kingdom, where the sex act apparently occurred 20 years ago.

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He spoke about his marriage with singer Katy Perry and why it failed: "I pushed to get married early because I felt inadequate and insecure and like I wasn't enough and that if I was married to her, I would somehow be a better person and more important. And that put her under an unnecessary amount of pressure and strain."

“She has innocence; she's a very beautiful person. She's also incredibly driven and worked really, really hard. Here's me taking total responsibility for all the mistakes I made in that marriage. I felt like I was inadequate and not enough on my own,” Russel said. He continued, "Orlando Bloom, I love that guy. Brilliant. Justin Trudeau, though, is potentially Fidel Castro's spawn. No, there we draw the line." He said, "I specifically don't like what is typified by those good-looking politicians, [Barack] Obama, [Emmanuel] Macron, and [Tony] Blair," he explained. "They're sort of good-looking and they're charming. But you think, who do you work for really? Who's running this? Because it can't be you. And I don't like that sort of pose of compassion that's absolutely undergirded by selfishness, probably because I recognise it myself. I'm so selfish sometimes."

For the unversed, Katy Perry and Russell Brand tied the knot on October 23, 2021, in Rajasthan, India. They split after 14 months of marriage, with Brand filing for divorce on December 31, 2011. The divorce was finalised in 2012.

Russell Brand's trial for sexual assault

Russell Brand is facing serious legal challenges in the United Kingdom, with his trial for sexual assault and rape charges delayed until October 2026. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial, originally scheduled for June 2026, was delayed until October 12, 2026, to allow for two new, additional charges to be consolidated with the original case.

In February 2026, Brand appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he pleaded not guilty to two further charges—one of rape and one of sexual assault—allegedly involving two women in 2009. Brand now faces a total of seven charges, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, relating to six women between 1999 and 2009.