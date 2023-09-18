Sex assault case: Netizens think Katy Perry hinted at Russell Brand's "real truth" in this 2013 interview

As a society, how many red flags do we need to see or hear about before we take action? In a now-resurfaced Vogue 2013 interview, Russell Brand’’s former partner Katy Perry hinted at the singer’s “controlling” and “hurtful” demeanor but we did nothing about it back then, not even a discussion that this could be more than just a dominant character trait.

Now that sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand have emerged, netizens are going back to this magazine interview in which Katy hinted at the “real truth” about him. Katy Perry revealed that she was deeply in love with Russell Brand when they got married in India on October 23, 2010. However, their relationship lasted just 14 months, ending with a breakup text from him on New Year's Eve in 2011. Initially, the “Roar” singer blamed herself for the breakup, until she discovered what she calls the "real truth" about him. Actor Russell Brand dropped by talent agency after sexual assault allegations

When they started their romantic relationship, Katy said they were more like equal partners but she started witnessing visible changes in her as she took a more dominant role, especially when she was in charge during their tours. She then hinted at something and said, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that."

Now that there are a multitude of sexual assault allegations against the singer, Katy Perry’s interview has found a lot of takers and people are connecting the dots saying that she knew this “truth” about him and wanted to not disclose it.

Meanwhile, as for the sexual assault victims who have come forward, one of the accusers has claimed that she experienced an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship with Russell Brand when she was just 16, and he was 31. She alleged that Russell Brand assaulted her and repeatedly referred to her as a "child" during their romance.

As for him, he has denied all of these "extremely disturbing" allegations in a video, that all his relationships were consensual.

