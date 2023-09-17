Russell Brand dropped by talent agency after sexual assault allegations

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four women. The new bombshell report by the Sunday Times revealed that Russell abused four women, including a 16-year-old, between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his stardom.

After the shocking allegations came out, Russell's talent agency, Tavistock Wood, has cut all ties with the actor. Ending all the deals with the actor, the agency said in a statement to Deadline, ''Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand."

Brand's profile has been removed from the agency's website, which also represents stars like Lily James and Dominic West. Three years ago, one of the accusers reached out to the agency, revealing Brand's wrongdoings. The woman told The Times that she contacted TW's co-founder Angharad Wood in 2020, and the only thing she wanted was an apology. However, the only thing she received was an ''aggressive" message from Brand's layer, via Deadline.



Not only Russell's talent agency but a charity, working to stop violence against women, has cut ties with the comedian. Following the allegations, the Trevi Women & Children’s Charity announced that it had ended its association with Brand.



In the statement shared on Instagram, they said: "Russell became aware of our charity in 2022 after hearing about some of the incredible mothers we have helped to become drug-free over the years. He wanted to support our cause and raise money through his Stay Free Foundation."

Russel denied all the allegations -

Refutting all the claims made against him, the actor said in a video published on his social media handles, that all relationships he had, ''were absolutely always consensual.''

The actor said: "I've received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email.

These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous," Russel said in the video posted to his social media handles. "Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I’m being transparent about it now as well."

''And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question is there another agenda at play, particularly when we’ve seen coordinated media attacks before like with Joe Rogan, when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn’t approve of and we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language. I’m aware that you guys have been saying in the comments for a while ‘Watch out, Russell, they’re coming for you, you’re getting too close to the truth. Russell Brand did not kill himself.''

The shocking allegations have been made in a joint investigation conducted by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE